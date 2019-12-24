0 comments

Nigeria Power Minister Suspends Rural Electrification Agency MD

The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman has suspended the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi.

A statement by Mr Aaron Artimas, the Special Adviser to the minister on Media and Communication made this known on Tuesday in Abuja.

Artimas said that following some apparent infractions in the agency, the minister directed the managing director to proceed on indefinite suspension with immediate effect.

He said that Ogunbiyi had been directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in the agency.

“Consequently, the minister has directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the agency towards re-positioning it for better service delivery,” Artimas said.

