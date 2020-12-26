Nigeria Records 712 New Cases Of COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday night announced seven hundred and twelve new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.
The NCDC, made the announcement via its Twitter page, @NCDCgov.
According to the Public Health Agency, Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the highest numbers at 388 and 77 cases, respectively, while Kwara State followed with 39 cases.
The NCDC also revealed that COVID-19 related deaths now stand at 1,246.
The country now has a total of 82,747 confirmed cases of the virus.