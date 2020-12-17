Nigeria Records Over 900 #COVID19 Infections In 24 Hours

By Seun Adeuyi
Nigeria, on Wednesday recorded over 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), thus hitting a new record high.
In its update for December 16, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 930 new cases.
The latest figure is the highest number of infections recorded in a single-day count since the first case was confirmed on February 27, 2020.
This is coming four days after Nigeria’s previous highest figure of 796 cases.
The country’s total number of confirmed infections has now exceeded 75,000, with the new cases.
Lagos recorded the most cases with 279 new positive samples; FCT was next with 179, while Plateau was third-highest with 62 infections, according to the breakdown.
While the number of active cases has increased from 6,348 to 7,087 within one day, no new death was confirmed on Wednesday leaving the fatality toll at 1,200.
Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded a slight increase in its daily count of recoveries. 281 patients were discharged on Wednesday.
The latest figure of discharged patients included “106 community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”.
Out of over 850,000 samples tested, 75,062 have been confirmed positive but 66,775 patients have recovered.