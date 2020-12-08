Nigeria Rejects Inclusion Into US Religious Freedom Violation List

By Adejumo Enock

The Federal Government of Nigeria has rejected US designation that the Country engages in egregious religious freedom violations.

Recall that on Monday, the United States secretary of state, Michael Richard Pompeo disclosed that Nigeria is one of the countries in the United States list of egregious religious freedom violations.

According to him, “Today the U.S. designates Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations”.

“The U.S. is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom. No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs. These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act”.

But the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement issued in Abuja, explained that the listing is a case of honest disagreement between the two nations on the causes of violence in the country.

The Minister who said the country does not engage in religious freedom violation added that Nigeria doed not have a policy of religious persecution.

According to him, victims of insecurity and terrorism in the country are adherents of christianity, Islam and other regions.

Mohammed said Nigeria jealousy protects religious freedom as enshrined in the constitution and takes seriously any infringement on religion.