Nigeria Ruler Buhari Appoints New NECO Registrar

Nigeria Ruler Muhammadu Buhari on May 20th 2020 terminated the appointment of the former registrar Professor Charles Uwakwe due to some financial irregularities and other various offences brought to his notice.

The National Examination Council announced the appointment of the new Registrar on Friday May 22 in a letter.

The council announced that President Buhari has appointed Professor Godswill Obioma as the new registrar.

Professor Obioma is a professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation.He was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council. Obioma was the Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission up until his appointment as a registrar.

Prof. Obioma has resumed office in Minna and taken over affairs from the acting registrar Abubakar Gana.