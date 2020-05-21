Nigeria Ruler Buhari Approves Establishment Of 6 New Colleges Of Education

The Federal Ministry Of Education in a press release signed by the Director Of Press and PR, Mr Ben Goong disclosed the locations of the newly approved sites of the colleges.

The statement read that the attention of the ministry was drawn to the mutilation of official correspondence between the Ministry and the Ogun state Government over the actual location of the College of education in the state.

In order to clarify the Ogun State Government and other government institutions , the Ministry listed all locations of the schools approved by the Federal Government.

The states in which the colleges will be built include; Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Edo, Osun And Sokoto states respectively.

The Press release further explained that a technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Commission for Colleges Of Education (NCCE) will be visiting these various states.

The FME and NCCE will not only be visiting to inspect these sites but also to assess the sites in preparation for the establishment in October 2020. See press release below