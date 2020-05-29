Nigeria Ruler Buhari Extends Appointment Of Dongban-Mensem As Appeal Court Acting President

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the appointment of acting President of the Court of Appeal M. B Dongban Mensem.

Dongban was sworn in as acting President of the Appeal Court on the 6th of March by the Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad just afternoon the retirement of Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

Bulkachuwa retired because she had clocked 70 which is the statutory mandatory age of retirement.

The extension of the appointment of Dongban takes effect from June 3rd 2020, Justice Tankd noted that her discipline earned her the new position. See statement made my Justice Tanko during the swearing in …

As a seasoned judicial officer, there is nothing to tell her but just to work very well.

“She has been doing her job satisfactorily well and it is as a result of this hard work, character, and attitude that enticed the Court of Appeal and the National Judicial Council to uplift her as Acting President Court of Appeal.

“I urge you to continue to with your charisma, both attitude and ability, to carry out all the tasks and assignments you are given to.

“Our expectation will never fall short of this kind of testimony from the public. Please continue to bear that testimony and the sky will be your limit,” Mr Muhammad said.