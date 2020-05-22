Nigeria Ruler Buhari Grants Financial Autonomy To State Legislature And Judiciary Across 36 States

President Muhammadu Buhari took to his twitter handle to announce that he had signed into law an executive order for the implementation of financial autonomy of state legislatures and State judiciary. He tweeted;

“Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.”

The President further told citizens that the federal government was ready to strengthen the practice of democracy in the country.

This administration will continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 22, 2020