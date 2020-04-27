0 comments

Nigeria Ruler Buhari Set To Address Nation Today At 8:00pm

The PA to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media took to his twitter handle to announce that the President will be doing a live broadcast at 8pm today.

Television stations, radio and all electronic mediums have been advised to enjoin the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

“FLASH: President @MBuhari will address the nation later today, at 8:00 pm. Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the NTA and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

