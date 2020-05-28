0 comments

Nigeria Ruler Buhari Writes To National Assembly, Seeks Approval For New $5.513 Billion Loan

by on May 28, 2020
 

Nigeria Ruler Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly to seek approval for a new loan of 5.513 billion dollars.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila at the plenary on Thursday read the letter from the president , stating that the loan was to finance the 2020 budget deficit , finance critical projects and supporting some states of the federation.

A similar letter was also addressed to the house of senate and read by the speaker Ahmad Lawan during the Thursday plenary.

A revised 2020 appropriation bill and the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy paper was also presented by President Buhari to both the House of Representatives and Senate.

More details later…

READ  Nigerians Look To Minister Labeled As "Incompetent" To Salvage Economy

Breaking News, Nation


Osaherun Ighile


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 