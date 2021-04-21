Nigeria Security Tracker |List of Political Related Killings April 10 – 16

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from April 10 to April 16, 2021. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

April 10: Gunmen killed four in Faskari, Katsina.

April 10: Three soldiers, six civilians, and “several” (estimated at ten) Boko Haram militants were killed during an attack on UN facilities in Mobbar, Borno.

April 10: Boko Haram killed three soldiers in Maiduguri, Borno.

April 11: Civilians killed three bandits in Jibia, Katsina.

April 11: Kidnappers abducted fifteen people in Safana, Katsina.

April 12: Bandits killed four in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) and one in Giwa LGA while one bandit was killed in Kajuru LGA in Kaduna.

April 12: Bandits killed five vigilantes in Shiroro, Niger State.

April 12: Communal violence led to fifteen deaths in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi.

April 12: Bandits kidnapped three in Ibadan North, Oyo.

April 12: Communal violence led to nineteen deaths in Balanga, Gombe.

April 12: Bandits killed three while residents and vigilantes killed thirty bandits in Kankara, Katsina.

April 13: Bandits killed four in Igabi LGA and one in Zangon Kataf LGA in Kaduna.

April 13: Kidnappers killed one police officer and kidnapped four who were later released in Gwagwala, Federal Capital Territory.

April 13: Fifteen beheaded bodies were found in Calabar, Cross River.

April 13: Boko Haram killed seventeen civilians and lost one militant in Mobbar, Borno.

April 13: Police officers killed four pirates in Oron, Akwa Ibom.

April 14: Gunmen killed three police officers in Izzi, Ebonyi.

April 14: Communal violence led to thirteen deaths in Guyuk, Adamawa.

April 15: Gunmen killed three in Wukari, Taraba.

April 15: Gunmen killed six at a beer parlor in Riyom, Plateau.

April 15: Gunmen invaded the palace in Oye, Ekiti and kidnapped the monarch.

April 15: Bandits killed nine in Rabah, Sokoto.

April 15: Nigerian troops killed thirteen Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) fighters in Mobbar, Borno.

April 15: Communal violence led to eleven deaths in Fika, Yobe.

April 16: Clashes between bandits and vigilantes led to the deaths of twenty civilians in Maru, Zamfara.

April 16: Boko Haram killed five soldiers in Gujba, Yobe.

April 16: Gunmen killed seven traders in Orlu, Imo.