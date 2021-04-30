Nigeria Security Tracker | List of Political Related Killings April 17 – 23

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from April 17 to April 23, 2021. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

April 17: Nigerian troops killed five bandits who had killed seven in Makurdi, Benue.

April 17: Sectarian violence led to eleven deaths in Gwer West, Benue.

April 17: Police officers killed six bandits in Shiroro, Niger State.

April 18: Kidnappers abducted seven in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Rivers.

April 18: Nigerian troops repelled a Boko Haram attack, resulting in “heavy casualties” for the militants (estimated at twenty) in Dikwa, Borno.

April 18: Bandits killed one in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) and two in Igabi LGA in Kaduna.

April 19: Police officers killed three bandits in Kankara, Katsina.

April 19: Two police officers and three gunmen were killed during a clash in Dunukofia, Anambra.

April 19: Bandits killed two in Zurmi, Zamfara.

April 19: Bandits killed ten as police officers repelled the attack and killed thirty bandits in Maradun, Zamfara.

April 19: Kidnappers abducted five in Ibarapa, Oyo.

April 20: Kidnappers abducted three in Akoko North-West, Ondo.

April 20: Bandits killed an Amotekun operative in Afijio, Oyo.

April 20: Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi.

April 20: Kidnappers killed one and abducted twenty-three from a university in Chikun, Kaduna; three of the kidnapped students were later found dead.

April 21: Gunmen killed two police officers during an attack on a police station in Uzo-Uwani, Enugu.

April 21: Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Makrudi LGA, two in Agatu LGA, and two in Guma LGA in Benue.

April 21: Bandits killed sixty in Gusau LGA, fifteen in Maradun LGA, and fifteen in Bakura LGA in Zamfara.

April 21: Bandits kidnapped seventy-seven in Kajuru, Kaduna.

April 22: Kidnappers abducted two nurses from a hospital in Kajuru, Kaduna.

April 22: Kidnappers abducted eighteen in Ibarapa, Oyo.

April 23: Bandits kidnapped twenty in Dandume, Katsina.

April 23: Nigerian troops killed twenty-one Boko Haram militants who killed eleven civilians during an attack on Geidam, Yobe.

April 23: Sectarian violence led to seventeen deaths in Guma, Benue.