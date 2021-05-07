Nigeria Security Tracker | List of Political Related Killings April 24 – 30

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from April 24 to April 30, 2021. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

April 24: Gunmen killed eight security personnel in Ikwerre, Rivers.

April 24: Gunmen killed nine farmers in Doma, Nassarawa.

April 24: Security forces killed seven Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members in Oru East, Imo.

April 24: Gunmen killed eight in Oru East, Imo.

April 24: Bandits kidnapped five in Dandume, Katsina.

April 24: Kidnappers abducted ten in Ogo-Oluwa, Osun.

April 24: Kidnappers abducted three in Atakumosa West, Osun.

April 24: Bandits kidnapped thirty-five in Shiroro, Niger State.

April 25: Bandits killed one and kidnapped four at a church in Chikun, Kaduna.

April 25: Kidnappers abducted three students in Makurdi, Benue.

April 25: Bandits killed nine police officers and two vigilantes in Sakaba, Kebbi.

April 25: Bandits kidnapped two in Zaria Local Government Area (LGA), killed six in Birnin-Gwari LGA, and killed one in Kachia LGA in Kaduna.

April 25: Boko Haram killed thirty-three Nigerian soldiers in Kaga, Borno.

April 25: The Nigerian Air Force accidentally killed twenty soldiers during an airstrike meant to target Boko Haram militants in Konduga, Borno.

April 26: Sectarian violence led to nineteen deaths in Oyi, Anambra.

April 26: Gunmen killed six police officers and kidnapped one police officer during an attack on a police station in Ehime-Mbano, Imo.

April 26: Bandits killed two Kaduna private varsity students in Chikun, Kaduna.

April 26: Bandits killed six in Sabuwa, Katsina.

April 26: Six were killed during a clash between okada (motorcycle taxi) riders and transport union members in Ojo, Lagos.

April 26: Gunmen killed five soldiers in Abua/Odu, Rivers.

April 26: Gunmen killed two soldiers and one civilian in Afikpo, Ebonyi.

April 26: Boko Haram attacked Gwoza, Borno; no casualty figures were given.

April 27: Herdsmen killed seven at a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Makurdi, Benue.

April 27: Gunmen killed two police officers in Ika, Akwa Ibom.

April 27: Gunmen killed two soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra.

April 27: Herdsmen killed two in Guma, Benue.

April 27: Kidnappers abducted seven in Toto, Nassarawa.

April 28: Kidnappers abducted four students but three escaped from a school in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

April 28: Police officers killed three bandits in Katsina-Ala, Benue.

April 29: Boko Haram attacked Yunusari, Yobe; no casualty figures were given.

April 30: Bandits killed one and kidnapped four in Musawa, Katsina.

April 30: Herdsmen killed five in Gwer West, Benue.

April 30: Bandits killed ten and kidnapped four in Chikun, Kaduna.