Nigeria Security Tracker | List of Political Related Killings May 1 – 7

by on May 11, 2021
 

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from May 1 to May 7, 2021. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

  • May 1: Gunmen killed one police officer during an attack on a police station in Onicha, Ebonyi.
  • May 1: Gunmen killed two police officers during an attack on a police station in Ikono, Akwa Ibom.
  • May 1: Gunmen killed a commissioner and kidnapped the local government chairman in Yagba West, Kogi.
  • May 1: One civilian died during a battle between Nigerian troops and Boko Haram in Kala/Balge, Borno.
  • May 2: Boko Haram killed two soldiers and six civilians in Mafa, Borno.
  • May 2: Herdsmen killed nineteen in Gwer West, Benue.
  • May 2: A task force killed two kidnappers in Dekina, Kogi.
  • May 2: Kidnappers abducted three in Ibarapa North, Oyo.
  • May 3: The Nigerian Air Force killed bandits (no number given; estimated at ten) in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.
  • May 3: Bandits killed one journalist and kidnapped “many” (estimated at ten) in Jibia, Katsina.
  • May 3: Boko Haram killed fifteen Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members, five soldiers, and ten civilians in Mafa, Borno.
  • May 3: Communal violence led to four deaths in Akoko North-East, Ondo.
  • May 3: Bandits killed one in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) and one in Kajuru LGA in Kaduna.
  • May 3: Communal violence led to six deaths in Agatu, Benue.
  • May 4: Kidnappers abducted four in Abeokuta North, Ogun.
  • May 4: Kidnappers abducted two in Jos North, Plateau.
  • May 5: Gunmen abducted university students (no number given; estimated at ten) in Isuikwua, Abia.
  • May 5: Gunmen killed two police officers during an attack on a police station in Idemili North, Anambra.
  • May 5: Bandits killed two and kidnapped thirteen in Chikun, Kaduna; the kidnapped victims were later rescued after a gunfight with police.
  • May 5: Kidnappers killed one police officer and kidnapped another police officer and three others in Abeokuta North, Ogun.
  • May 6: Eleven Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) militants and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) officer were killed during a clash in Orlu, Imo.
  • May 6: Gunmen killed one police officer during an attack on a police station in Ohaozara, Ebonyi.
  • May 6: Robbers killed two during an attack on a bullion van in Ondo, Ondo.
  • May 6: Bandits killed seven in Magama, Niger State.
  • May 7: Protestors killed a police officer in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
  • May 7: Communal violence led to the deaths of one police officer and two others in Iwo, Osun.
  • May 7: Gunmen killed five police officers in Port Harcourt LGA and two police officers in Emuoha LGA while losing two of their own during attacks on police stations in Rivers.

