Nigeria Security Tracker | March 13 – 19

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from March 13 to March 19, 2021. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

March 13: Nigerian troops killed two bandits in Chikun, Kaduna.

March 13: Gunmen killed six in Irewole, Osun.

March 13: Nigerian troops killed “scores” (estimated at forty) of Boko Haram militants and lost four soldiers in Kukawa, Borno.

March 14: Vigilantes killed nine bandits in Lapai, Niger State.

March 14: Gunmen kidnapped ten in Suleja, Niger State.

March 14: Bandits killed two and kidnapped one in Safana Local Government Area (LGA) and kidnapped four in Danmusa LGA in Katsina.

March 14: Boko Haram killed twenty-two herdsmen in Monguno, Borno.

March 15: Three teachers were kidnapped from a school in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

March 15: Nigerian troops killed forty-one Boko Haram militants in Ngala, Borno.

March 15: Nigerian troops killed two bandits in Chikun, Kaduna.

March 15: Nigerian troops killed six Boko Haram militants in Dikwa, Borno.

March 15: Bandits killed two in Kauru, Kaduna.

March 15: Herdsmen kidnapped five in Ayamelum, Anambra.

March 15: Boko Haram killed “some” (estimated at five) Nigerian soldiers during an attack on a military base in Mobbar, Borno.

March 16: Bandits killed three soldiers and five civilians in Gusau, Zamfara.

March 17: Bandits killed one police officer and kidnapped three civilians in Chikun, Kaduna.

March 17: Bandits killed one and kidnapped two in Bakori, Katsina.

March 17: Gunmen killed one and kidnapped two in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa.

March 17: Police officers killed two bandits in Lere, Kaduna.

March 18: Gunmen killed four naval officers in Oyi LGA and three police officers in Anaocha LGA in Anambra.

March 18: Nigerian soldiers killed “some” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Mobbar, Borno.

March 19: Gunmen killed two police officers and two prison warders in Aguata, Anambra.

March 19: Bandits killed one in Zangon Kataf LGA, ten in Kauru LGA, and two in Chikun LGA in Kaduna