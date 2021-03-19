Nigeria Security Tracker | March 6th – 12th

Below is a description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from March 6 to March 12, 2021.

This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

(Last week, March 2: Bandits killed ten and kidnapped one hundred miners in Maru, Zamfara.)

March 6: Bandits kidnapped twelve at Kaduna Airport in Igabi, Kaduna.



March 6: Boko Haram killed three in Askira/Uba, Borno.



March 6: Nigerian troops killed four bandits in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) and one bandit in Birnin-Gwari LGA in Kaduna.



March 7: Three soldiers and “some” (estimated at ten) Boko Haram militants were killed during a clash in Kaga, Borno.



March 7: Bandits kidnapped twenty-five in Sabuwa, Katsina.



March 8: Bandits kidnapped thirty in Sabuwa, Katsina.



March 8: Gunmen killed four in Ibarapa, Oyo.



March 8: Bandits kidnapped thirty in Rafi LGA and nineteen in Wushishi LGA in Niger State.



March 8: Kidnappers abducted eight in Wukari, Taraba.



March 8: Nigerian troops killed thirty-three Boko Haram militants and lost two soldiers in Marte, Borno.



March 8: Kidnappers abducted five in Kosofe, Lagos.



March 9: Kidnappers abducted three in Koton Karfe, Kogi.



March 9: Vigilantes killed forty bandits in Lavun, Niger State.



March 9: Communal violence resulted in seven deaths in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi.



March 9: Bandits killed one and kidnapped eighteen in Munya, Niger State.



March 10: Bandits killed thirteen in Maradun, Zamfara.



March 10: Gangs killed seventeen in Toto, Nassarawa.



March 10: Kidnappers abducted five in Koton Karfe, Kogi.



March 10: Kidnappers abducted three from a college in Esan North-East, Edo.



March 10: Nigerian troops killed ten Boko Haram militants in Marte, Borno.



March 10: Bandits killed four in Igabi LGA, one in Giwa LGA, and two in Chikun LGA in Kaduna.



March 11: Gunmen kidnapped thirty-nine students from a college in Igabi, Kaduna.



March 11: Bank robbers killed five in Odo-Otin, Osun.



March 11: Bandits kidnapped fifty on a Maulud journey in Faskari, Katsina.



March 11: Bandits killed one police officer during an attack on a police station in Katsina-Ala, Benue.



March 11: The Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) killed fifteen soldiers and four Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members in Guzamala, Borno.



March 11: Bandits killed “scores” (estimated at forty) in Maradun and Tsafe LGAs in Zamfara.