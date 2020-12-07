Nigeria Should Prioritize Sports To Move Out Of Recession – Emefiele

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has said that Nigeria must no depend on crude oil only to guarantee public revenue and foreign exchange.

Emefiele while Speaking in Abuja on Saturday during a ceremony to mark the end of the 2020 CBN Governor’s Golf Cup tournament said the country needs to use other economic potentials in order to move out of recession.

The Governor said, sport should also be considered while utilizing available tools to ensure the development of the country as it attracts foreign exchange.

He said, “The Bank’s consistency in promoting the game of golf and other sports in the country has had a remarkable impact on youths.

“We have been promoting youth empowerment not only through sporting events, but also through development of finance initiatives and schemes”. Emefiele added

Similarly,“These include Youth Entrepreneurship Development Scheme, Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises Development, Agri-Business and Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme and other innovative programs”.

Emefiele further said, “However, I urge Nigerians to take hold of these opportunities to contribute to the country’s growth and development,” he said”.