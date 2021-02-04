Nigeria To Acquire 16m Doses Of Covid Vaccines In 2021

Nigeria is set to get approximately 16 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in H1 2021.
According to the Gavi interim distribution forecast published today, Between 5.6-64million doses to be delivered in Q1 2021. The rest will be delivered in Q2.
The University of Oxford said Tuesday that trial participants showed 82.4% effectiveness after receiving two doses spaced 12 weeks apart, compared with just 54.9% if the doses were spaced less than six weeks apart.
Researchers from the University said its Covid-19 vaccine could have a substantial effect on curbing virus transmission after one dose, and said that spacing doses apart by as long as three months improved effectiveness.
Oxford said the vaccine may reduce symptomatic transmission of the virus by 67%, based on positive swab tests of vaccinated trial volunteers after a single dose.