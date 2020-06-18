Nigeria To Concession 10 Major Highways

The Nigerian Government will raise N163.32 Billion and create over 20,000 jobs in a bid to concession 10 highways in the country.

Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola revealed this to the joint senate and House Committee on Wednesday.

Mr. Fashola revealed that there has been joint meetings with the private sector on standardizing federal road infrastructure in the country.

The Highways proposed for a concession are Abuja – Lokoja , Benin – Asabab, Kaduna – Kano , Onitsha-Owerri-Aba, Kano – Maiduguri, Sagamu – Benin, Abuja-Keffi – Akwanga, Illorin -Jebba, Enugu – Port Harcourt and Lokoja- Benin.

The Minister said the projects will attract investment into the infrastructure and will lead to development of other Infrastructure assets like streetlights, test areas, weighbridge stations and toll plazas.

The Chairman of the Committee, Adamu Aliero praised the initiative and promised legislative support.