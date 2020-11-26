Nigeria To Deepen Economic Cooperation With Algeria

By Brangyet Kabien

The Nigerian government Thursday assured that it would encourage and support every move that will enhance economic cooperation between her and the Republic of Algeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the assurance when he received a special envoy of the Algerian President, who is also the country’s Foreign Minister, Mr Sabri Boukadoum, at State House, Abuja.

Buhari said that projects like the Trans-Sahara road, international gas pipelines, and other areas of economic cooperation would be given adequate attention for the good of the people of the two countries.

President Buhari stressed the need for peace, tranquility and security in African countries, saying; “unless you secure your environment, you can’t manage it well. We should all secure our countries, because if we don’t, what do we then bequeath to the next generation? We can’t grow or develop in an insecure environment.”

The Special Envoy said that Nigeria was the pillar of Africa, and he had brought messages from his President, “so that we consult, and see what we can do together.”