Nigeria Unveils $732 Million Broadband Project to Boost Economy

Nigeria plans to invest 265 billion naira ($732 million) in broadband infrastructure over the next four years as the government sets its sights on nationwide coverage and to boost an economy recovering from a 2016 contraction. The government will provide 65 billion naira for the project and six private infrastructure companies the balance under a public-private partnership, according to Umar Danbatta, the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission. The government of Africa’s biggest producer of crude oil wants to increase connectivity for the nation’s almost 200 million people as part of a drive to boost business and help diversify the economy away from the commodity.