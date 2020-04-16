Nigeria Went To Pray And Fast After Independence — Bishop Mathew Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said while other nations after independence, went to work, in order to build a great nation, Nigeria went to pray and fast.

In his words:

“After independence, in order to build a great nation, each country went to work.

“But in #Nigeria, after independence, our people went to pray and fast.

“So, while we were praying, #Malaysia came here and took our palm seedlings and built a great factory from it.

“While we were praying, #Singapore went into investment in technology.

“While we were praying, #India went into ICT and #China embarked on massive industrialization.

“While we were shouting Allah Alakuba! #UAE went into massive infrastructural development. While we were binding and casting Lucifer, #Japan went into technological development.

“While we were speaking in tongues, #Denmark went into education of her citizens.

“While we were mounting big speakers in our places of worship, #USA was mounting men on the moon.

“After our prayers, God, being a wise God decided to reward us according to our labour.

“Since those that went into industrialization, technology, infrastructural development, ICT, education etc had been rewarded accordingly. It’s only wise God rewards us with our efforts in prayers…..BIG BIG CHURCHES AND MOSQUES !!

“That’s why today, Nigerian pastors are competing in building the biggest churches.

“That’s why there are more prayer houses and worship places than hospitals and schools.

“That’s why people rush to prayer houses for medical and business solutions instead of hospitals.

“That’s why we don’t do business proposals before jumping into business since we are going to back it up with prayers. And when such collapse, we blame devil.

“That’s why it’s a sin to say anything negative about pastors and imams.

“That’s why our pastors don’t consider the opinion of engineers while building and blame devil when the building collapsed

“That’s why faith in God replaces building pillars and when it collapsed we blame it on Lucifer.

“That’s why our pastors are making sure they plant #church branches instead of #schools in every street in Nigeria.

“That’s why we always wait for God to do that which ability to accomplish #HE has already handed over to us.

“That’s why we want our teachers to labour on earth and come to heaven for their rewards.

“Nigeria is a prayer loving, “God fearing” nation. Where religion has taken the place of technology, infrastructure, education and all.

“When we are traveling, we ignore all the necessary road requirements, servicing of our vehicles and pray. And, once we pray, we can put a half fit vehicle on the road and blame our step mother or mother in law if anything goes wrong.

“That’s why there are more people dying on our roads that wild life animals in the wild.

“Because, we pray and fast and leave everything to God when God has given us all we need to survive and build a nation…”

From the above, it can be concluded that despite all the churches and mosques scattered in every corner of Nigeria, the country is still the corruption capital of the world where every crime known is practised.

The coronavirus pandemic is currently ravaging the world. Churches and mosques (except for a minute few) have gone mute and left their worshippers to swim against the heavy torrents of hunger and starvation.