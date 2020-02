A Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has predicted a negative future for Nigeria.

He made his view known on his verified twitter handle where he wrote: “Given what is going on today I am convinced of two things. Firstly that the call for restructuring is not only outdated but also too little, too late. Secondly that Nigeria will break into two or more pieces within the next five years. Mark my words and remember them!”