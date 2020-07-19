Nigeria Woman Stranded In Dubai After Giving Birth To Quadruplets

29 year Old Woman, Suliyat Tijani and Husband, Shakiru are currently stranded in Dubai after she was delivered of Quadruplets in Dubai.

Suliat Tijani is said to be an indigene of Oyo State, but sometime in 2017, she relocated to join her Husband, Shakiru who is working as a Chef in Dubai.

The mother of quadruplets revealed they had been fine all along, not until the news about her having up to four babies came up. “There is no money now, and the lockdown, made everything worse. Truth is I honestly didn’t think myself giving birth to four babies”, she added.

Meanwhile the husband, stated that the first time the wife talked about being pregnant, after going for a scan seemed like a prank.”I taught she was joking with news”.

The restriction imposed by the government, which banned air travel between travelers going from Nigeria to Dubai or otherwise, had made it practically impossible to return back to their country, as a result of cost of the Hospital services there in Dubai.

The proposed hospital bill that is owed by the couple, after the wife delivered the quadruplets, is estimated to be around a whopping sum of N30m.

Shakiru in response to this, is soliciting with Nigerians to please come to their aid, that the salary he gets from cooking is currently being slashed in two in other to cover the owed debt. “At the moment, I have no money to pay for my wife’s medical fees or money to provide for my new born babies.

A support group, came to aid them partially as they contributed 5,000 dirhams to help support the young couple, although, more money is needed if they are to settle the wife’s hospital bill explicitly.