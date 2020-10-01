Nigeria60AndUseless Trends As Aggrieved Nigerians Lament State Of Nation

Today being October 1 makes it exactly 60 years Nigeria gained independence from her colonial masters.

The celebration has however been reduced to a minimum due to the raging COVID-19 by president Muhammadu Buhari.

But this hasn’t stopped aggrieved citizens from lashing out at the leaders.

The hashtag #Nigeria60AndUseless is currently occupying the top spot on Twitter trend as bitter Nigerians call on the government to step up their games.

Below are reactions:

@VictorIsrael: “After 60 years of independence, Nigeria can’t boast of steady power supply, good roads, good health care system, Employment for all, good educational system & stable economy

“The only stable thing about Nigeria is the Rhapsody of Reality from Christ Embassy.”

@MFaarees: “#NigeriaAt60, Happy Independence.?? 🤔No good roads, no quality education, poor standard of living, no security, no electricity, no UNITY, schools closed, ASUU on strike, poor health care system, 60 years of NOTHING. WHAT ARE WE REALLY CELEBRATING.?? #Nigeria60AndUseless”

@mazi_duce: “Man wey dn reach 60 years and is yet to discover purpose of his existence.. that one na man?🤦🏾🤦🏾”

