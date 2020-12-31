Nigerian-American Osaremen Okolo Bags Biden’s Appointment As COVID-19 Advisor

By Adejumo Enock
The United States President-Elect, Joe Biden, has named Osaremen Okolo, a Nigerian-American as his COVID-19 policy advisor.
Okolo who currently serves as a Senior Health Policy Advisor at the US House of Representatives was named among the 100 names announced on Wednesday by Biden’s transition team as additional members of the White House staff.
The US President elect is expected to be sworn-in on January 20.
The Nigerian-American graduated with honours from Harvard University in 2017 with degrees in medicine and African-American studies.