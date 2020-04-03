Nigerian Army Arrests Soldiers Threatening To Molest Women In Warri

The Nigerian Army have arrested the soldiers in the viral video threatening to molest women in Warri, Delta State at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today.

The army released a statement with their official handle on Twitter which read:

”Soldiers in a viral video using uncouth and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri Delta State were arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today 3 April 2020 and further investigation is ongoing”

”The general public should be assured that the investigations will be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws. The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstances”.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of any of its personnel”.

