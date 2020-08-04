Nigerian Army Contravenes Authorization From Court, Denies Soldier Access To Lawyer, Family

The order issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which authorized the Nigerian Army to allow a detained soldier, Idakpini Martins liaise with lawyer, and also be presented to his family, was disobeyed by the Force.

Lance Corporal Martins, who was arrested by the Force after a video of him advanced through the net, where he tendered allegations to the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, saying that he is not giving them sufficient resources that will assist them combat properly the Boko Haram fighters.

In the video, Corporal Martins also beseeched President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to be more serious in the fight against insurgency, by taking the fights to the insurgents.

The corporal, after the video went viral on the net, has since been detained and isolated by the Nigerian Army, without lawful access to see lawyer nor family.

Justice A. I. Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja, while making reference to a rights violation lawsuit, granted right to the soldier to see lawyer and family.

According to him, “it is considered a breach of basic human rights of not allowing the service man see family and relatives.

Continuing, he stated that the soldier’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode, in spite of being given papers from the court, was not allowed to see nor discuss with his client when he went to the Nigerian Army headquarters to visit him. “The lawyer, Martin’s wife and elder sister were turned back on their visit to the headquarter where he is currently being detained”.

Meanwhile, the Lawyer said that they have sent a message to the Chief of Army Staff, notifying him of the order from the court. “We gave them a Certified True Copy (CTC), from the court, after looking at it, they immediately disregarded it”.