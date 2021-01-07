Nigerian Army Killed 5 Bandits, Rescued 13 Victims In One Week – Enenche

By Onwuka Gerald

The Nigerian Military on Thursday, said that no fewer than five bandits have been killed and 13 abducted victims rescued by troops in the past one week.

This revelation was made known at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, by the coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche.

According to him, “The military would not relent in increasing efforts targeted at obliterating the Boko Haram terrorists as well as the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, (ISWAP) from the North East, as well as bandits and other criminals in various parts of the country.

Coordinator Enenche explained that during the operations, various Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters were killed, and their camps demolished.

He continued that the operations were carried out across all regions of the country, except in the South East and South West.

“The military remains committed to its resolution in securing the nation against insurgents and bandits alike”, Enenche continued.

Furthermore, he stressed on the need for constant update of timely information on the activities of bandits operating in the country.