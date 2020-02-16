Nigerian Army Lieutenants become Captain after 100 percent exam performance

The Nigerian Army Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination (LCPPE) 2020 hosted by the 82 Division Nigerian Army has been concluded.

On Saturday, Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Major General Abubakar Tarfa at the Headquarters of the 82 Division Auditorium Abakpa, Enugu, said the LCPPE was 100 percent success.

All 89 candidates who sat for the examination conducted from February 10 to February 14, 2020 passed.

A statement by Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division, disclosed that the officers were rigorously tested in Tactics, Map Reading, Administration in the Field, Driving/Maintenance and French Language.

“As part of new innovation, Physical Fitness Test which involved 3.2Km Combat Race, Press Up, Step Up, Sit Up, Beam Heaving, Obstacle test and 13 Km Combat Walk was successfully carried out”, it said.

The statement quoted General Tarfa, as saying the “100 percent pass is a result of commitment, handwork and an indication that the motive of the examination which is to assess candidates suitability and preparedness for higher responsibility as Junior commanders has been achieved”.

He further charged them to remain disciplined, dedicated and loyal to their Military Oath.

Tarfa commended members of the Examination Panel, Observers from Army Headquarters, Directing Staff, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General Lasisi Adegboye, officers and men of the Division for their efforts during the exam.