Nigerian Army Raids Terrorist Group Darul Salam In Nasarawa, Discovers Bomb Making Factory, Weapons

The Nigerian Army on Thursday revealed that it has dispersed a terrorist commune identified as Darus Salam in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State. The operation is said to have dispelled over 410 members, made up mostly of women and children.

The Army said it recovered several Improvised Explosive Device making materials at the location including 2 scales, 6 rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertilizer, half a bag of gun powder, 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally made Rocket Launcher, 2 Improvised Explosive Devices,13 Improvised rocket bombs, amongst others.

The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect.

The Army’s statement reads:

“In continuation of aggressive clearance operations aimed at decisively riding the North-Central zone of armed banditry and other forms of criminality, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have recorded a major success against the criminal elements.

“Following aggressive intensive kinetic operations at identified bandits’ enclaves, not less than 410 members of the Darul Salam Terrorists group, including women and children, surendered to the troops of operation WHIRL STROKE and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. This development took place on 25 August 2020.

“Relatedly, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE while on a robust clearance patrol around Uttu, on 26 August 2020 stormed a Darul Salam terrorists bomb-making factory following actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the general area.

“ In the course of the operation, troops recovered several Improvised Explosive Device making materials at the location including 2 scales, 6 rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertilizer, half a bag of gun powder, 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally made Rocket Launcher, 2 Improvised Explosive Devices,13 Improvised rocket bombs, amongst others. The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE for their professionalism and dexterity in achieving this notable feat and also urges them to sustain the tempo in the push to decisively curtail the activities of armed bandits and other criminals operating in the North-Central zone”.

JOHN ENENCHE

Major General

Coordinator

Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters

26 August 2020.

#PressRelease #DHQUpdate



TROOPS OF OPERATION WHIRL STROKE BUST TERRORISTS CELL; RECOVER EXPLOSIVES, ARMS AND AMMUNITION IN NASARAWA, AS 410 MEMBERS OF DARUL SALAM TERRORISTS GROUP SURRENDERhttps://t.co/62RL3dITjy pic.twitter.com/k7zKY7DLYc — DEFENCE HQ NIGERIA (@DefenceInfoNG) August 27, 2020

Darul Salam is reported to be a radical group with similar ideology with Boko Haram, which has previously claimed to be non-violent. The group is said to believe that Nigeria is soiled with corruption, and as such true Islam cannot survive in the country. So it’s incumbent on members to migrate and worship God away from the dirt of cities and towns.

Around the mid-2000s, ideologists of Darus Salam, including their leader Amir Bashir Abdullahi, had debated with the founder of Boko Haram Muhammad Yusuf, and declared Yusuf a disbeliever for staying in Maiduguri. Yusuf in turn tagged them disbelievers for holding “too extreme” views.

In 2009, after Boko Haram’s first clash with security forces, Darus Salam was dislodged without violence from their compound outside the town of Mokwa, Niger State, where 3,000-4,000 adherents reportedly lived.

Increasing alarm is being raised over the group, as Nigerians say their actions belie the non-violent stance purported by its leaders.

“They’re armed and seriously maiming people around the axis. Gunmen (most likely them) recently kidnapped 3 and still holding 2 of my close relatives. Everyone around the Nasarawa-Kogi border knows about their existence”, Twitter user Abubakar Sadiq said.

They're armed and seriously maiming people around the axis. Gunmen (most likely them) recently kidnapped 3 and still holding 2 of my close relatives. Everyone around the Nasarawa-Kogi border knows about their existence. https://t.co/QUA8Gy4Y4x — Abubakar Sadiq (@shadado) August 27, 2020