Nigerian Army Repels Attack On Kaduna Community

By Idowu Maryam

The Nigerian Army has repelled an attack over the weekend by some bandits in Sabon Birni community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the counter attack was triggered based on credible information obtained from the public.

Aruwan commended the troops for a successful mission on the coordinated attacks by bandits on Saturday night.

Recall that last week, no fewer than 11 people were killed in the Sabon Birnin community of Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

It was reported that after a successful ambush in the first attack, the bandits planned a comeback on Saturday night but they overstretched their luck as they were ambushed by troops of the Nigerian Army, some of them escaping with bullet wounds from the troops’ superior firepower.

Despite the counter attack by soldiers, the residents are yet to overcome the fear and shock and are demanding for more security personnel to the community.

During the meeting with the community leaders drawn from the Sabon Birnin general area, the commissioner pleaded to have their support and assured that with the cooperation of troops, the fight against banditry and kidnapping will be won.