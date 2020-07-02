Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Cannot Expose Boko Haram Sponsors

The Nigerian Army has stated that it is not their duty to make public names of persons sponsoring Boko Haram in the country.

The Co-ordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made this known Thursday at a media briefing in Abuja.

Enenche who admitted that the Army knows that some criminal groups have heavy financial backing explained that the task befell the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Department of State Security (DSS).

He said, “It is not the duty of the military to uncover Boko Haram sponsors but its major task is to fight terrorism and other criminality.

“Our duty is to remain in the frontline and defeat terrorism and other criminality and that is what we are doing.

“We have the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Security (DSS).

“It is their responsibility to gather intelligence on the sponsors of the terrorists and not the military.”