The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Tukur Buratai had Special Easter luncheon with troops of Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC OPLD), yesterday, at the Army Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of BornoState.

This was contained in a series of tweets via the official twitter handle of the Nigerian Army.

See tweets:

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai had Special Easter luncheon with troops of Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC OPLD) on Monday the13th of April 2020,at the Army Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of BornoState.https://t.co/WfkfY3mp0I pic.twitter.com/KU6E0RYszz — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) April 14, 2020

In his brief remarks at the occasion, Gen Buratai extended his appreciation and commendation and that of the President, Commander – In – Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for their sacrifices and uncommon commitments in the collective efforts to end Boko Haram/ISWAP's terrorism. — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) April 14, 2020