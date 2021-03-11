Nigerian Army: We Will Crush Terrorists, Bandits, Other Criminals

The Nigerian Army says it would crush bandits, terrorists and other criminals disturbing the peace of the country as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, made this known at the Army Headquarters in Abuja while hosting the new permanent secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Musa Istifanus.

Istifanus was on a familiarization visit to Defence Headquarters.

The Army Chief solicited continuous support of the ministry in the areas of manpower efficiencies, capacity development as well as provision of adequate equipment and weapon system for operational efficiency.

“Let me assure you that the Nigerian army, under my leadership, will continue to defend the territorial integrity of the country, including advancing our national interest in line with our constitutional responsibility despite attendant constraints,” Attahiru said.

In January, President Buhari appointed Attahiru who replaced Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai as Chief of Army Staff.

Boko Haram has killed more than 50,000 people, abducted hundreds and displaced millions from their homes since it commenced an insurgency against the Nigerian state in 2009.