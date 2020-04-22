Nigerian man arrested in UK for shooting fake gun from his balcony

A Nigerian citizen based in Chatham, United Kingdom has been arrested by the Metropolitan police.

‘Flexing Mike’ as his is popularly called is the CEO of Truth or Dare Records. He was arrested this afternoon after causing public disturbance in his highbrow location and this called for the presence of police men who effected his arrest.

In a viral video he posted shortly before his arrest, the visible angry man shortly before firing off shots could be seeing going to his balcony while shouting and demanding for the police to be invited.

There have been speculations about his mental health and the management of his label have come out with a press release to that effect, claiming he has been battling with mental depression and the lockdown due to the corona virus epidemic must have played a part in what led to his actions today.