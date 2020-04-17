Nigerian Companies Donate 1 Naira to CaCovid Relief Fund

The Coalition Against covid19 ,which is a relief fund housed by the Central bank of Nigeria have released a list of Nigerian companies who have donated to the relief fund in the fight against Covid19.

A previous list of donors such as CBN, Aliko Dangote and other well meaning Nigerians and companies was earlier published. An updated list of more companies such as Bello Shaibu and GH who have donated 1 naira to the relief fund.

Other companies such as Takagro Chemicals, Adama beverages owned by former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar, wa container terminal, ports and terminal , Deeper life bible church have also donated the sum of N50,000,000 each to the fund.

The total amount so far donated is over 25 billion naira.

The CaCovid team conveyed its gratitude to every individual and company who have donated to this relief fund and also urged other citizens to to do same.

See list below