Nigerian Consulate In New York Shut Over COVID-19 Spread

The Nigerian consulate in New York has stopped operations temporarily over exposure of some of its staff members to COVID-19.
The consulate disclosed this in a public notice dated February 18.
It added that the action became necessary to safeguard the health of its staff and visitors.
The notice read partly, “The general public is hereby notified that the Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, will be temporarily closed from Thursday, 18th February, 2021 to Sunday, 28th February, 2021 due to the number of staff who are quarantined as a result of exposure to COVID-19 at work.
“This action has become necessary to safeguard the health of staff and visitors to the Consulate.
“Therefore, passport applicants who have been earlier scheduled for biometrics within the period of closure would be rescheduled and informed accordingly.
“All other requests for consular services should be mailed to the Consulate during this period.”
According to the consulate general, it will reopen for normal services on March 1, 2021.
The United States (US) has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. 28,603,813 infections have been confirmed in the country.