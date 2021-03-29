Nigerian Doctors To Embark On Indefinite Strike From April 1, Over Unpaid Salaries

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, says it would embark on an indefinite strike beginning from April 1 if the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government failed to meet its demands.

This was contained in a communiqué issued on Sunday in Abuja at the end of NARD’s extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The communique which was jointly signed by Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, NARD President, Dr Jerry Isogun, Secretary-General and Dr Dotun Osikoya, Publicity and Social Secretary, said that the NEC had agreed that it would proceed on a total and indefinite strike on April 1, 2021, by 8 am.

This, according to the association, is if immediate payment of all salaries owed to all house officers, including March salaries, were not paid before the end of business on March 31, 2021.

It demanded a review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance upward.

NARD called for the abolishment of exorbitant bench fees being paid by members on outside postings in all training institutions across the country.

According to the association, payment of salary shortfalls of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to members in all Federal Institutions, including state-owned institutions, as earlier agreed with NARD, must be paid.

NARD said there must be payment of death in service insurance for all health workers who died as a result of COVID-19 infection and other infectious diseases.

The association said there should be universal domestication and implementation of the 2017 MRTA by all federal and state-owned training institutions.

This, NARD said, will ensure proper funding of residency training in the country as stipulated by the Act.

It called for the commencement of employment into all government-owned hospitals to improve service delivery to Nigerians and enhance residency training to curb brain drain in the health sector.

NARD also sought the review of the Act regulating postgraduate medical training in Nigeria in line with international best practices.

The communique demanded the sack of the Registrar of MDCN for failure to demonstrate competence in the handling of the central placement of house officers.

NARD added that it would give room for the smooth implementation of the central placement of house officers without delays.