Nigerian Embassy Advice Citizens With Expired Visa To Leave UAE

Nigerian Citizens currently living in the United Arab Emirates with expired Visa have been advised by the embassy to leave the United Arab Emirates, UAE, before August 17, 2020 or face wrath of the law.

In a statement titled “Public Notice”, the Nigerian Embassy called on affected citizens to submit their papers for emigration processing.

According to the statement, “The Embassy wishes to inform that the UAE government has declared that waivers on fines/penalties on visas that expired before 1st March 2020 should leave the country before 17th of August”.

They also told affected persons to evacuate the country before the date issued by the government.

“There is an evacuation flight that is scheduled to depart on 1st of August, the Embassy is therefore advising affected Nigerians living in the UAE to see it as a prime opportunity of leaving the country before the issued date period.

“Nigerians affected by this development and wants to return home, should submit their names and passport numbers to the Embassy, so as to get the necessary approval needed for the flight that will be later departing to Nigeria”, the Embassy noted.

They further said that this development, is not related to the internet fraudulent dealings perpetrated by some Nigerians, like Abass Ramon also know as Hushpuppi, who was arrested last month, by the police in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has also removed Nigeria from countries that are permitted to fly into the Country.