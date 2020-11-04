0 comments

Nigerian Esther Agbaje, Wins Legislative Seat In United States

In the 2020 United States election, a Nigerian-American, Esther Agbaje, won the Minnesota House of Representatives seat.

Agbaje, by a landslide, defeated her closest rival, Alan Shilepsky.

She scored 17,396 votes in total, which is 74.6% of the total votes cast.

The Republican Party candidate, Shilepsky, scored 4,128 votes, representing 17.7 percent of the total votes cast.

Agbaje announced via platform of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFLP), an affiliate of the United States, she will serve District 59B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. On her website, the Democratic Party.

Agbaje holds a law degree from Harvard University, a Master’s degree from Pennsylvania University, and has worked in the United States. State department, among others.

