0 comments

Nigerian GDP Expands by 1.87% In Q1 2020

by on May 25, 2020
 

The National Bureau of Statistics released Nigeria’s Q1 GDP for the year expanded by 1.87% .

In the report the agency said the performance was recorded on a backdrop of disruptions due to the Covid-19 health crisis which also affected declining oil revenue.

The GDP performance shows a decline in -0.23% compares to Q1 2019 and -0.68% compared to Q4 2019.

While on a quarter to quarter basis, real GDP growth had declined -14.27% compared to 5.59% of the preceding quarter.

READ  Furious PDP describes N5000 national ID card renewal fee as reprehensible, offensive and wicked fleecing

Oil production for the first quarter of 2020 was recorded at 2.07 Million Barrels Per Day compared to 1.99 Million Barrels Per Day in Q1 2019.

Business, Politics


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 