Nigerian girl trafficked to Lebanon finally released

A trafficked Nigerian girl in Lebanon has been released by the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NDC). Chairman of NDC, Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed the development on her Twitter page on Monday night, even as she announced that the trafficker has been arrested. This is following a video which went viral on social media of Omolola crying out for help after she was taken to Lebanon in the guise of teaching English language. Dabiri said the lady in question is presently with Amb. Goni Modu Zanna Bura, the Nigerian Ambassador in Beirut, Lebanon. The post read: “Breaking news. Update on the viral video of trafficked Nigerian girl in Lebanon. She is now happily in the hands of the Nigerian Amb in Beirut, received warmly and happy to be in safe hands. She will be home soon by Gods grace.“Ajayi Omotola is now in the safe hands of Amb Goni Modu Zanna Bura, the Nigerian Ambassador in Beirut, Lebanon. “Special thanks to the Ambassador, Staff of the Nigerian mission, the Kwara state Gov. @RealAARahman, NSCDC for arresting the traffickers. “The alleged trafficker has been arrested and will be handed over to NAPTIP. The family of the lady have been traced. Kwara Government is personally on the matter. All hands on deck to ensure the trafficked lady returns.”