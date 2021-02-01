Nigerian Government Insincere About Security, Says Governor Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said that the Federal Government is not sincere about security in Nigeria.

Wike, who spoke while featuring on Channels TV’s programme, Sunday Politics, said, “First, you have to ask yourself, is the Federal Government sincere? Are they serious about making sure that there is security in all the states? If you ask me, I would say No.

“We must understand when people play about politics. The Federal Government is not sincere about security.

“What I am saying today is not new, but again, one has to speak up to say this is not the way the country must move.”

He added that, “Our concern is to make sure they provide security for this country. That is what they would say. Now, how have they made sure they made provision for the security of lives and property in each state for us to have confidence and trust in the government?

“Take, for example. We came up with a proposal to say in order to help the security agencies incapacitated in terms of manpower. We came up with a neighbourhood watch to give intelligence to help us to work. That was the decision of the security council, not my decision, not the party’s decision.

“The assembly approved it. We went ahead to appoint people who are retired security officers. We wrote to the army, to the SSS, to the police to make sure they profiled those who have applied to help in terms of security and they all certified them.”