Nigerian Government Names Idu Railway Station After UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed

The Idu railway complex and the light rail station both in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), after Deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN)), Amina Mohammed.

Mohammed is a former minister of environment in Nigeria.

This was made known on Tuesday, via the Federal Government’s official Twitter account, @NigeriaGov.

The tweet reads, “NOTICE: The Federal Government of Nigeria has named the Idu Railway Complex—including the Idu Railway Station of #AbujaKadunaRail & the Light Rail Station of the FCT #AbujaMetro, and associated facilities—after @AminaJMohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations @UN.”

The ex-minister becomes the first living Nigerian woman to have a railway station named after her.

NOTICE: The Federal Government of Nigeria has named the Idu Railway Complex—including the Idu Railway Station of #AbujaKadunaRail & the Light Rail Station of the FCT #AbujaMetro, and associated facilities—after @AminaJMohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations @UN — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) February 16, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2020, named some stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after ‘deserving Nigerians’.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are among those who made the list.