“Nigerian Govt Generated Over N2.15tn From MDA Operating Surplus”

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) says it caused Ministries, Departments and Agencies to remit over N2.15tn into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Nigerian Government as operating surpluses over the past 11 years.

This was stated by Victor Muruako, FRC Chairman, on Monday during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, in Abuja.

Muruako sought the collaboration of the ministry to organise a National Fiscal Responsibility Forum for local government chairmen and councilors to inculcate in them, the principle of prudent management of resources and transparency.

“Over N2.15tn was paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government over the past years as operating surplus from government corporations against just about N7bn government allocation to the agency since inception.

“With the collaboration of your ministry which oversights local government affairs, we propose a day national forum that will create an enabling environment to engage the leadership of LGs on the need to rise up to the challenge of using their positions to better the life of people,” he said.

On his part, Akume expressed the readiness of his ministry to work with FRC to ensure prudent and transparent management of resources by all tiers of government.

According to him, his ministry would set up a technical team while the commission should also constitute a similar team to work together for the realisation of the proposed national forum for LG chairmen and councillors.