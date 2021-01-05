Nigerian Govt Signs Agreement With China Towards Establishing Committee On Diplomatic Ties

By Onwuka Gerald

The Nigerian government on Tuesday, signed an agreement with China to establish an intergovernmental committee to organize the agreements between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in a meeting on Tuesday with the Chinese Envoy, Wang Yi talked about matters relating to relations between Nigeria and China.

They discussed issues such as railway, education, prisoner-exchange programme, access to vaccines for Nigeria and the health sector

The possibility of a direct flight between both countries was also talked about in the meeting, which the minister said discussions has gone to an advanced stage.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, as well as the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora.