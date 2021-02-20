Nigerian Govt Won’t Pay Ransom To Abductors Of Kagara Students, Staff — Lai Mohammed

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the federal government will not pay ransom to secure the release of the abducted students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger state.

Mohammed stated this on Saturday, while featuring on Channels Tv’s ‘Sunrise Daily’.

According to the minister, “We employ kinetic and non-kinetic (measures), you don’t throwaway invitation to engage but the overall strategy you keep to your chest.

“I can assure you that the government is on top of the matter – but it is not a subject matter for television discussion. We didn’t get there overnight, that is why we can’t get out in one day”.

He said bandits and terrorists work with the psychology of people and they deliberately attack women and children because they believe that is what is going to attract global outcry.

“That is exactly what bandits do all over the world. Solidarity in any form will not be tolerated by this government,” he added.