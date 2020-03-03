Nigerian Lady Arrested For Fraud In India

A Nigerian lady identified as Oluchi Chioma has been arrested for fraud by the Indian police. The 38-year-old woman was accused of duping a 21-year-old man from south Mumbai, while posing as an executive of an international pharmaceutical firm.

Oluchi who is allegedly involved in 8 cases of fraud in the country, met her waterloo after sending a message to one Prakash Devasi’s father on November 6, 2019. The Nigerian lady allegedly offers her victims business deals for the procurement of herbal products, before swindling them of their money.

Indian Express newspaper reported that the suspect went by the name Mark Nana when she reached out to Devasi’s father, claiming that an international company was looking for an exporter of a herbal product in India.

A police officer who confirmed the arrest said;

“The complainant was asked to buy the raw material from particular companies in Assam and Rajasthan. These companies were conduits of the accused and were part of the fraud

“Devasi bought two litres of the product from a company at Rs 5 lakh. Later, an executive visited their office and said the quality tests were positive, offering to buy the product at double the previous rate. However, he said the company would need double the amount of the herbal product.

“Later, the complainant approached another company in Rajasthan, which he was informed of by the accused, and made an advance payment of Rs 5.8 lakh for 10 litres of the product. However, he then encountered another victim who was duped using a similar modus operandi and approached VP Road police station to lodge a complaint. The police registered a case under the relevant sections of cheating and began searching for the suspects using call data records.

“As the number was switched off, we located her with the help of a courier service that had delivered the herbal products at the complainant’s address.”

Oluchi was arrested in Navi Mumbai on February 27 when she met with a representative of the courier company to receive the herbal products. She was arraigned in court the following day, after which she was remanded in police custody till March 3.

