Nigerian man and his lover arrested with N489 million worth of illicit drugs in the Philippines

A Nigerian man and his Malagasy lover have been arrested in Quezon City in the Philippines with illicit drugs worth about 489 million Naira.

Nigerian Lawrence Ikegwuruka Obinna, 27, and Michaella Agustine, 23, from Madagascar, both residing at the same address in Cavite, were nabbed after being placed under surveillance for three months.

They were arrested on the morning of Tuesday, February 11, by the Joint Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police operatives who seized around 10kilograms of methamphetamine worth PHP68 million (about N489million) from them during a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.

Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), confirmed the arrest.

Both will be facing non-bailable charges for trafficking and possession of dangerous drugs.